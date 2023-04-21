Donate Some Land To Mau Mau – Gachagua Challenges Kenyatta Family

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blamed the Kenyatta family for the maltreatment of Mau Mau fighters since the country earned independence in 1963.

Without naming names, the DP on Friday accused certain individuals of amassing huge pieces of land without sharing with those who fought for Kenya’s freedom.

“I was so happy yesterday when I heard someone say that they are thinking of how to help the Mau Mau. Even if they have never helped them since 1963 and have never bothered, it’s still not late. The Mau Mau and their descendants are suffering,” said the DP in Nyeri on Friday.

He added: “They should return at least half of the parcels of land they took from Mau Mau. The vast parcels of land have over the years remained idle yet the Mau Mau and their children are being buried in public cemeteries.”

Though the second-in-command did not name drop, it is said that he was responding to former first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta who on Thursday regretted the neglect of freedom fighters.

Mama Ngina was receiving Field Marshall Mary Muthoni at her Muthaiga residence.

“Look at her. She is the real freedom fighter, not the other ones. They went there and did a lot for this country,” she said.

“I request you to continue making peace in this country knowing well that we have brought it from far.”

The former Mathira MP challenged those who had amassed land to “meaningfully help” the Mau Mau fighters including himself.

“If they want my services, I can link them with the Mau Mau. We have waited 60 years and we are still waiting. They should meaningfully help the Mau Mau,” he said.

