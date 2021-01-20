Donald Trump Avoids Mentioning Joe Biden’s Name In His Final Speech

Outgoing US President Donald Trump could be the most undiplomatic President in the world, but has gone an extra mile to shun mentioning the name of his successor Joe Biden, or even congratulate him.

Trump made his speech hours to Biden’s inauguration, in which he was accused of uttering falsehoods.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word,” said Trump.

“Most of all, I want to thank the American people. To serve as your President has been an honor beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that’s what it is — a great privilege and a great honor,” he added.

Trump, who unusually looked calm and resigned, condemned the attack on Capitol Hill, terming the American people as peace-loving.

Read: YouTube Extends Trump’s Ban for Another Week Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration

“We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful, and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good. We are a truly magnificent nation.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated,” he added.

He also chest-thumbed himself, highlighting some achievements that he said no administration had achieved in America’s history.

Among his most outstanding achievements that he mentioned include passing the largest package of tax cuts and reforms in American history and also doing away with more job-killing regulations “than any administration”.

“We fixed our broken trade deals, withdrew from the horrible Trans-Pacific Partnership and the impossible Paris Climate Accord, renegotiated the one-sided South Korea deal, and we replaced NAFTA with the groundbreaking USMCA — that’s Mexico and Canada — a deal that’s worked out very, very well. Also, and very importantly, we imposed historic and monumental tariffs on China; made a great new deal with China. But before the ink was even dry, we and the whole world got hit with the China virus,” he said.

We rebuilt the American manufacturing base, opened up thousands of new factories, and brought back the beautiful phrase: “Made in the USA.”

During his reign, Trump has been accused of uttering falsehoods, that has led to the suspension of his social media accounts.

According to The Washington Post’s fact-checkers, in four years in office, Mr Trump has made 30,558 false or misleading statements.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu