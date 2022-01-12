Don Bosco Gichana, Three Others Sentenced to 18 Months in Jail Over Sh96 Million Fraud

A Nairobi court has handed a former manager of Fina Bank, now Guaranty Trust Bank Kenya (GT), and three traders an 18-month jail sentence.

The four; Graham Sagwe, the former Fina Bank manager, Robert Moseti, Obadiah Nyambane, and Don Bosco Gichana, were charged with stealing Sh96 million from the lender 10 years ago.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi, however, suspended the sentence for a period of 12 months to give the convicted persons time to repay the lender an outstanding amount of Sh15 million.

For starters, Sh4.5 million that had been deposited in court as cash bail by the four will be paid to the bank, ordered the chief magistrate.

Read: Don Bosco Gichana’s Sister Says He Masterminded Sh96 Million Fraud

“If you will have not paid the Sh10.5 million by January 10, 2023 just take yourselves to prison to serve the 18-month sentence,” ruled Andayi.

He added that the convicts have been attending court religiously for the past 11 years.

“I note that the accused attended court religiously for the last 11 years,” Andayi stated.

The accused were ordered by Justice Mohamed Warsame in 2010 to repay the money that had been dispersed among five people after it was re-routed from Fina Bank to an account of Malch Construction Limited at EcoBank, according to the magistrate.

Read Also: Don Bosco Gichana Freed And Back Home After 5 Years In A Tanzanian Prison

He also noted that lawyers Albert Kuloba and Ian Maina had returned the monies paid to them and charges against them dismissed.

According to the presiding magistrate, the Sh15 million balance was not paid since the mastermind of the fraud, Gichana, was arrested and detained in Tanzania for money laundering back in 2013.

The Sh96 million was diverted from FBL through Eco Bank. It was supposed to be payment for a Chinese contractor – Garden Real Estate Development Limited.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...