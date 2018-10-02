Don Bosco Gichana Freed And Back Home After 5 Years In A Tanzanian Prison

Businessman and politician Don Bosco Gichana is finally free and back home after serving five years in a Tanzanian prison. He opted to use road transport rather than take a flight.

He thanked his lawyer friends and family who stood by him during his incarceration. He arrested and charged with conspiracy and money laundering alongside four others including his lawyer Median Mwale.

He was released a month ago but on condition that he pays Sh.15 million before he secured his release. His family was forced to raise the money to secure his release. He deposited the money with National Microfinance Bank PLC

The Businessman disclosed that his first stop would be at a ‘nyama choma’ joint which he had missed.

Although he is free from the Tanzanian prison he faces various pending cases in Kenya. He will also mourn the death of his mother and his close friend Fidel Odinga. His mother passed away in 2016.

Raila Odinga and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko are some of the prominent leaders that contributed to his release. He is alleged to be making a political come back.

