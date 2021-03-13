Domestic Worker Caught On Tape Assaulting Ex-employer’s Children Arrested In Eldoret

A domestic worker caught on tape brutalising her former employer’s children has been arrested.

The woman has been identified as Gladys Naliaka who is said to have assaulted two boys aged 5 and 11 before fleeing.

“Our attention into the matter was also drawn to videoclip posted by the children’s distraught mother, appealing for information that may lead to the perpetrator’s arrest. Her children; two boys aged 5 and 11 are currently admitted in hospital, in critical condition, nursing stab wounds…”

Following the overwhelming public outcry over photos and video clips that went viral, depicting a young woman brutalizing minors belonging to her former employer, detectives have this afternoon arrested the perpetrator. pic.twitter.com/RvFN9nToyS — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 13, 2021

The boys’ mother appealed for DCI’s intervention through her neighbours in a video that has since gone viral.

Naliaka is said to have disagreed with her ex employer and had her contract terminated.

“The perpetrator who was found in possession of two Kenyan identification cards is accused of grossly assaulting two minors who are currently fighting for their lives at a city hospital, after she disagreed with her employer and was shown the door.

“Instead of taking her marching orders kindly after the sack, she stealthily crept back to her employer’s residence in her absence and assaulted her children, ostensibly to get back at her. We thank the members of the public who provided crucial information leading to her arrest,” said DCI.

According to DCI, the perpetrator was caught up with in Eldoret as she tried to escape into a neighbouring country where she is believed to have roots.

She had apparently booked a Busia-bound bus.

DCI also noted that the suspect had in her possession two Kenyan identity cards.

DCI has thanked Eldoret Express bus company agents for cooperating with sleuths who were hunting for the suspect.

