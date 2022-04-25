Does Juju Work In Football? Tanzanian Club Loses Despite ‘Burnt Sacrifice’

A lot has been written and said about Tanzanian football and their love for black magic (JuJu).

Kenyans who’ve plied their trade in the country’s top-flight have returned to tell scary stories of Juju practice by clubs.

The acts are always secret and off the camera, but with the advent of smartphones some of them have been captured.

However, on Sunday Africa was shocked as Tanzania giants Simba SC players gathered at the heart Orlando Stadium, Soweto a burnt some substance ahead of their CAF Confed Cup game against hosts Orlando Pirates.

Carrying a slim 1-0 lead from the first leg, the Reds only needed a draw to proceed, but they ended up being eliminated 4-3 on post match penalties.

Begs the question, does Juju work in football?

