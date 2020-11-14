Doctors’ Union Mourns Another Medic, Dr Alumera Who Succumbed To Covid-19

Kenyan medical fraternity is mourning the death of yet another medic who fell prey to the novel Covid-19.

In a tweet, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) announced the death of a periodontal surgeon, Dr Hudson Alumera.

Dr Alumera passed away following Covid-19 complications.

“We wake to the sad news of the demise of yet another colleague to complications of COVID-19. Dr Hudson Alumera – a periodontal surgeon was a teacher, mentor, friend & icon to the medical & dental fraternity. Fare thee well daktari,” the tweet read.

To the Government of Kenya, the welfare occupational safety & health of frontline health care workers is non-negotiable moving forward. — KMPDU (@kmpdu) November 14, 2020

The deceased becomes the fifth medic to succumb to the invisible enemy within.

On Friday, doctors mourned the loss of Emara Ashraf, a surgeon at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

Reports indicated that the fallen plastic surgeon who was based in Eldoret passed on at a Nakuru hospital where he was receiving treatment.

This week alone, the medical fraternity lost four senior specialists including Dr Vladimir Schuckin, Dr Hudson Inyangala and Dr Robert Ayisi.

National and County Governments must bear the cost of treatment for COVID-19 for all Frontine Health Care Workers and the public. — KMPDU (@kmpdu) November 13, 2020

The union has a result, called on all medical doctors to abstain from duties where the work environment is not safe.

The union further called on the government to bear the cost of treatment for Covid-19 for all Frontline Health Care Workers and the public.

