Medics Mourn Nairobi Neurologist Dr Paul Kioy Who Succumbed To Covid-19 Complications

The medical fraternity is mourning one of their own who succumbed to the novel Covid-19.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), on Friday announced the death of Nairobi-based neurologist Paul Guchu Ngigi Kioy.

KMPDU via Twitter, said Prof Kioy succumbed to coronavirus related complications.

Dr Kioy was mourned as a “great teacher and mentor to many doctors in the country” who served his patients with diligence.

“The welfare, safety and health of doctors is paramount to the fight against COVID-19,” the union said.

This comes barely a month after the loss of 28-year-old Dr Stephen Mogusu. The deceased succumbed to the virus in December.

Following his death, medics would days later down their tools as they demanded for better working conditions including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), medical insurance among others.

But on December 24, 2020, the medics signed a return to work formula following intervention from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Governors would on January 6 disown the return to work deal on grounds that the perks were unaffordable and they were not consulted.

So far, clinical officers, nurses and medical laboratory workers are all on strike.

Another doctors’ strike looms should they not reach an agreement with both the national government and the devolved units.

