Doctors Issue Two Weeks Notice For Nationwide Strike

Doctors have issued a two week strike notice.

Through the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), medics have been in talks with the government but dialogue has proved futile.

Should the talks bear no fruits, the medics have threatened to ask their members to proceed on strike.

The medics expressed their disappointment in the withdrawal of COVID-19 allowances for health workers on the frontline.

“Six months into the pandemic the government is yet to fulfill its pledge on provision of comprehensive medical insurance and compensation for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” KMPDU secretary general Chibanzi Mwachonda said.

“On the contrary, the incentive of an enhanced Covid-19 allowance has been withdrawn with no commitment or indication of its payment despite the increased risk that all healthcare workers continue to face.”

Meanwhile, Nairobi medics have issued a strike notice.

Kenya Professionals Health Society (KPHS) in a letter to Nairobi County and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) said clinical officers, nurses, laboratory technologists and other health workers have stagnated in lower job groups since the beginning of Devolution.

“Despite there being clear policy guidelines on promotions and re-designations, our county is lagging behind to the disadvantage of our members. Fair labour practices and best HR practices dedicate that employees’ welfare must be respected and must be exercised in a manner not disadvantaging employees.

“Nairobi County is the county which has health workers who have stagnated for long since devolution,” the letter reads.

In August, Nairobi medics called off a strike following a six day go-slow.

The medics were promised a comprehensive insurance cover under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), promotion at work and re-designations.

