Doctors Issue Strike Notice As More Health Workers Succumb To Covid-19

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a 21-day strike notice over escalating Covid-19 infections and deaths of health workers.

The medics are now demanding standard and adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all Healthcare workers from the government.

“We will be available for any engagement within those three weeks’ failure to which we will have no choice but to rally our members for our nationwide strike. It is our lives first. It will not be business as usual. Doctors’ lives matter,” said KMPDU secretary general Chibanzi Mwachonda.

Already, more than 30 health workers have succumbed to the disease since the first case was confirmed in the country in March.

The doctors also want a comprehensive medical cover for all doctors and other healthcare works irrespective of whether they work in public or private hospitals, provided by the government.

Among the doctors who have succumbed to Covid-19 include Dr Doreen Lugaliki, Dr Ndambuki Mboloi, Dr Daniel Alushula, Dr Vladimir Schuckin, Dr Hudson Inyangala, and Dr Emarah Ashraf.

Others include Dr Robert Ayisi, Dr Hudson Alumera, Dr Faith Mbuba and Dr Jackline Njoroge.

