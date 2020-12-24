Doctors Call Off Nation-wide Strike After Reaching Deal With Gov’t

Doctors have called off nationwide strike, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) acting secretary general Chibanzi Mwachonda has said.

Speaking on Thursday, Mwachonda said they resolved to return to work after a deal with the government.

He also noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened.

On Wednesday, the medics told off national and county governments after they threatened to institute disciplinary action against the striking practitioners.

“As such, we advise the counties to take the following measures: effect stoppage of salaries where employees have not rendered their services. This is accordance with Section 79(6) and 80(1)(b) of the Labour Relations Act,” read a letter dated December 21 signed by Wycliffe Oparanya, the CoG chair.

Mwachonda then said that what they were fighting for was a matter of life and death and not money.

“Yes, you are powerful but we will not be slaves in this country. We have our rights and we have given our demands which have to be met,” Mwachonda said.

Doctors are fighting for group life insurance cover, comprehensive medical cover, enhanced risk allowances, employment of more workers and formation of the Health Service Commission.

Also on strike are nurses and clinical officers who have declined to return to work until their demands are met.

Apart from Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), the healthcare providers want medical insurance and compensation for families of their fallen colleagues.

