Long Serving Harambee Stars Doctor Wycliffe Makanga Backs Present Football Administration

Long serving Kenya’s national team Harambee Stars doctor Dr Wycliffe Makanga has lauded the current Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for professionalism in the handling of the team’s medical matters.

Dr Makanga a recipient of the 2019 Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK)/LG Electronics Footballer of the Year Awards President’s award said he has never felt before or treated as a professional in his stint as the physiotherapist of national team for the successive various local football administration regimes he served.

The media shy Dr Makanga broke his long silence and speak to the press by saying the current office led by Nick Mwendwa has been able to facilitate his work with the necessary equipment and cooperation into a conducive working environment.

Read:

“As the Harambee Stars medical team, thank God for the change we have experienced for the last four years in which the Mwendwa administration has improved medical facilities in which we are now able to efficiently serve the team,” he said.

The physiotherapist said unlike before, at the moment the national team’s medical crew which he leads has a sports medical clinic in the national team’s camp and have an improved sports medicine platform.

“I hope that the status quo remains in the leadership of the federation so that Mwendwa’s regime can advance the ambitious plan they had for the national team’s medical plans,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu