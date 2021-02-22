Doctor Sues State Over Decision To Give MCAs Car Grants

Doctor Magare Gikenyi has sued the state over the decision to issue Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) with car grants.

Dr Gikenyi wants the court to stop the implementation of the same terming it illegal on the grounds that they were elected to work together with the government without coercion to serve Kenyans.

“…they should not blackmail Kenyans and other government offices to accept their personal issues choreographed as national interest,” Dr Gikenyi says.

For instance, he states the country’s resources should be used and utilized on issues that are priorities and not just car grants for MCAs.

Read: Controller of Budget Seeks Guidance on MCAs’ Car Grants

Last week, the Office of the Controller of Budget (OCOB) wrote to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) seeking guidance on the recently announced car grants before they are implemented.

In a letter dated February 17 and received by SRC on February 19, OCOB said that it has received numerous requests from County Governments on implementation of the review of the car loan benefit to a transport facilitation benefit in the form of a car grant for the speakers and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

The car grant was promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta, as he sought to woo the county legislators to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill. Read Also: EACC Summons 13 Baringo MCAs, Speaker Over Chaos During BBI Debate “The requests from the county governments can be grouped into two categories, namely; an advisory on how to implement conversion of the car loan facility into a car grant, and, requests to authorize withdrawals from County Revenue Funds to finance the car grants,” the letter read in part. Most counties budgeted for a car loan facility and not a car grant, which is being implemented through legislation enacted to create a revolving fund. On February 9, SRC approved the Sh4.5 billion car grants for MCAs and speakers. Commission chairperson Lynn Mengich, in a memo to CoG chairman Martin Wambora, said counties will be given implementation guidelines. Read Also: West Pokot MCAs Vote Overwhelmingly To Pass BBI Bill “The SRC takes cognisance of the similarity of the roles of the legislators at the county and national levels. It should be noted that the category of benefits to the legislators at the county and national levels are similar, with the exception of Transport Facilitation Benefit “Car Grant” that is provided to the legislators at the national level,” SRC said. “In this regard, the COG asserts that it is only fair to extend the same benefit to the Speaker and Member of the County Assembly,” SRC added. Upon conversion, the existing Car Loan shall cease and the Speakers and Members of the County Assembly who have already benefited on the existing car loan shall convert their Car Loan to Transport Facilitation Benefit in form of a Car Grant. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu