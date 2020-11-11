Do You Know These People? DCI Wants Them Over Bank Fraud Offences

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for two suspects wanted over bank fraud offences.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the DCI shared photos of the two Kenyans identified as Gerald Gatheru Mwai and Gladys Mwara Kamau asking Kenyans to give information that may lead to their arrest.

According to the DCI, a Millimani Court issued a warrant of arrest against the two suspects on October 16, 2020.

“Any person with information that may lead to their arrest to contact DCI Headquarters-ECCU section, the nearest Police station, call or SMS 0773004776 or email Us on cfu.hqs@cid.go.ke, ” said DCI.

This comes at a time when Kenya continues to witness a surge in fraudulent bank activities with many unsuspecting Kenyans losing their fortunes to criminals.

A fortnight ago, two students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) were charged with stealing Ksh24.4 million after allegedly hacking NCBA Bank systems between October 20 and October 22.

The two IT students were also accused of conspiracy to defraud the bank of over Ksh190.7 million after they attempted to move the money from the bank’s system.

Antony Mwangi Ngige, 23, and 21-year-old Ann Wambui Nyoike denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi at the Milimani Law Courts.

The court heard that Ngige had tipped off the bank of a systems hitch he had discovered on NCBA’s banking app through his Twitter account.

“It is the first accused (Ngige) who initiated his prosecution process by informing bank authorities that there was a hitch in its system,” the magistrate was told by their lawyer.

The suspects were freed on Ksh500,000 cash bail each or Ksh2 million bond pending trial.

