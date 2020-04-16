COVID-19: Do What Your Government Says, Peter Drury Urges Kenyans

Adept British football commentator Peter Drury has urged Kenyans to “Keep safe, do everything your government is asking you to do” during these difficult times of Coronavirus pandemic.

Known for his poetic commentary style which leaves his audiences charmed, the 53-year-old, like many football fans, is missing the game but thankful for good health.

Major sporting events including leagues across the world have been suspended to help curb the desease’s spread through contact.

The English Premier League which Drury covers and is loved to crazy levels by most Kenyans is just one of them.

“Hello Kenya its Peter here from England, it’s good to hear from you all I hope you’re keeping safe and well in these very strange times. We are all looking forward to the return of football all over the world certainly we are here in England,” Drury told The Standard.

Asked about what he’s been up to in the absence of the game, Drury said he doesn’t have anything to do professionally, but he’s not complaining.

“I’m asked what I’m doing with myself in the absence of football and the answer is that I don’t have anything to do professionally. But I’m not complaining, I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m surrounded by family, I have my health and I have nothing to complain about at all in the context of this horrible pandemic. So, don’t you worry about me, I’m more worried about you.”

He’s hopeful football will be played again soon, however, like the rest of us he doesn’t know when, adding that the game can only be played when all is safe.

“In terms of where football goes from here well, we will see. There is some talk that some sort of culmination to the English Premier League season just might occur during the month perhaps of June, but nobody’s making any promises so we can just, all of us, keep our fingers crossed and pray that at some stage the football we love so much will return.

But it can of course only return when it is safe and sensible for it to do so. And, when it’s appropriate because, let’s be honest with ourselves there are more important things going on in the world right now than football.”

“But we look forward to it when it does come back, and I can’t wait to be talking to you all again. So all over Kenya, my very best wishes to you. Keep safe, do everything your government is asking you to do, keep well and look after your loved ones. Take care, bye bye.”

