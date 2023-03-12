Do Not Negotiate with the Opposition – Gachagua Urges Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto not to negotiate with the opposition.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Chuka, the DP said the head of state has the power to build or ruin the country.

“Tafadhali rais, my brother President William Ruto, this government was given to you by the people of Kenya and God, ukitaka kuharibu sisi hatuna kitu ya kufanya, sisi ni wanyonge,” he said.

He added: “Wale watu wako na historia ya kuharibu serikali, 1997 wakapigia rais Moi kelele wakaingia cooperation wakasema jogoo imemeza tractor, wakaingia ya mzee Kibaki wakapiga kelele wakazamisha na hivyo tena wakafanya kwa serikali ya Uhuru Kenyatta,” he added.

Loosely translates to: “Those people have a history of destroying governments; they made noises and after being brought in they destroyed it.”

He argued that it was reckless of the aforementioned opposition figures to claim they do not recognize President Ruto’s administration while still pressing for the distribution of important jobs in the executive arm of government.

“If you manage to get into this government through the backdoor I will be there with you, you will not get it,” he said.

The former Mathira MP also narrated how he and Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki agreed on who would deputize Dr Ruto.

“When the president was looking for a running mate he saw that I am competent and also professor is competent and he was stuck. I am a hard worker and professor is also a hard worker. I am honest and professor is honest. We were stuck for almost 17 hours,” said Gachagua.

He told the congregation that the head of state asked them to deliberate amongst themselves and choose the most suitable running mate.

“He (Ruto) told us to sit down with professor and we talked and I told him that I am older so niwachie mimi niendelee na wewe tukipata upatiwe ingine kubwa,” he said.

DP Gachagua praised CS Kindiki for his work in the Interior docket, particularly the way he is addressing the banditry in Northern Kenya.

“He had not disappointed the president and I. He works hard and he is committed. He is working so hard on the banditry in Northern Kenya and we support you and when you succeed you will have given this county a lot of respect.”

