Do Not Drag Me Into Senate Debate, My Deeds Will Speak Louder – Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned politicians to refrain from dragging him into the Senate debate on Revenue Sharing formula.

According to the head of state, the debate has nothing to do with him as it was proposed by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Speaking at the KICC while issuing title deeds to Embakasi residents, Uhuru further weighed in on the matter indicating that denying Nairobi a big share in the name of it being a more developed county will hurt slum dwellers.

“Do not pull me into the Senate debate. That was not my formula, it’s CRA’s. My deeds will speak louder,” Uhuru said.

Hii formula ilitolewa na wale watu wa CRA ikaenda Senate kusema watu wagawe pesa kwa njia ya haki. Kwa nini mwananchi wa Nairobi, eti inasemekana kwamba Nairobi ni mji tajiri, wewe ambaye unahishi Embakasi na Korogocho na bado unafunga choo kwa karatasi unaambiwa huna haki ya kupata pesa. Ukweli na haki utajitokeza,” he added.

This loosely translates to, This formula was developed by CRA and taken to the Senate so funds are divided equitably. Why is it being said that Nairobi is a rich city, yet there are people in Korogocho who still use fly toilets? Don’t they have a right to the money? The truth will come out.

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Senators selected an adhoc committee that will seek to get the solution on the revenue sharing formula following a stalemate.

Among the senators who will serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

The Senate has adjourned for a record 10 times after the senators failed to agree on the most appropriate formula for revenue sharing among the counties, with the government pushing a formula by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).