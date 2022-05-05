Do Not Defend Me – Kalonzo Tells DP Ruto Over Running Mate Row

Do not defend me, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told deputy president William Ruto over Raila Odinga running mate row.

The DP on Wednesday castigated the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance for subjecting the former vice president to a “humiliating” vetting process that kicked off today.

Ruto said a man of Kalonzo’s stature is deserving of respect and hence should not be interviewed by “Kalonzo’s juniors”.

But addressing the electorate in Mlolongo on Thursday, the Wiper leader asked the DP to refrain from speaking for him.

“I was Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2013 and 2017 polls, and I wasn’t subjected to any interviews then. Now you’re saying you want to interview me, what for? That is not possible,” said Kalonzo.

He chided the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza divide for taking advantage of the running mate squabble in Azimio, adding that he will not be joining them.

“I’m hearing that UDA people are fighting for me… that I shouldn’t be subjected to the interviews. Let me tell them that I don’t want to be vouched for, especially by them. The party is being led by crooked people who want to take advantage of the developments in Azimio to court me to their side. I can’t, for any reason whatsoever, join UDA or Kenya Kwanza. My focus now is to work together with Raila Odinga to send them home. And they know that when Odinga and I are on the same side, our chance for victory is very high,” he said.

He reiterated that he will not be attending the interviews that will be conducted by a team of seven.

“I’d love to tell the interviewing panel that if it’s about me being considered for the position, it would be easier if President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and I sit down and talk about the prospects. Let my candidature be approved or rejected at the negotiating table, and not by the panel interview,” he said.

“It would be easier for the three of us (Uhuru, Raila and Kalonzo) to agree among ourselves on what direction we want to take.”

Kalonzo is on a tour of Mombasa in a bid to popularize Wiper’s Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko.

The former Nairobi governor will launch his bid on Friday.

