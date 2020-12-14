DNA Test Confirms Late Matungu MP Murunga Fathered One Of Lover’s Children

A DNA test has confirmed that the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga sired one of alleged lover’s children.

Agnes Wangui, in November moved to court to stop the burial of the fallen legislator on grounds that their two children were not included in the burial plans.

“I have known Murunga for seven years. Our first encounter was in 2013 when he was a supervisor at Embakasi ranching, while I was a businesswoman engaged in vendition of beverages and snacks within Sewerage area, Ruai,” she told the court.

In court documents, Wangui claimed that they began dating thereafter and were blessed with their first child with Murunga renting a house for her in Ruai, Nairobi.

But their relationship hit a rocky point in 2017 after the deceased was elected as MP.

She also told the court through her lawyer Danstan Omari that the departed lawmaker wanted to keep their two children a secret.

“The deceased never wanted the public or his family to learn about the existence of the two children, and, as a result, refused to give me copies of his ID card so that I could process the children’s birth certificates. However, after engaging him in a series of talks, he resumed supporting the minors, though in an irrregular manner until his death on November 14, ” said Wangui.

Murunga died on November 14 after developing breathing difficulties.

He was laid to rest December 5 following a court order.

