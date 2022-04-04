DJ Shiti Drama with Baby Mama Escalates as Comedian Says He Regrets Siring Daughter with Her

The drama between comedian Stephen Ndede popularly referred to as DJ Shiti and his baby mama Faiza Hussein will not end anytime soon.

DJ Shiti and Faiza share a baby girl and have recently made headlines for the wrong reasons.

First, Faiza initially exposed DJ Shiti as being a deadbeat dad for neglecting his daughter’s basic needs while living large on social media.

This later escalated to the two hurling insults at each other while airing their dirty linen in the public.

Faiza revealed that she reached out to DJ Shiti seeking child support and was sent Sh150 on MPesa.

The comedian never responded to the same although he insisted that he is very supportive of his daughter while ideally accusing his baby mama of trying to sabotage the career that has taken him years to build.

The two reportedly tried settling the matters out of social media but the efforts from both sides did not amount to anything.

The drama now seems to have escalated as a leaked screenshot captures Dj Shiti expressing his regrets for siring a child with the baby mama.

Notably, Faiza had previously pointed out that she left her relationship with the funnyman due to multiple cheating encounters.

DJ Shiti claims he is making better life choices including starting a new family and constructing a new house for them.

“I already made better choices and I’ve started a family. Continue merrymaking while we are building. Tomorrow, my church members will come to pray for my five bedroom house and I will have you in my prayers,” a translation of the screenshot reads.







It is not clear where the two currently stand but Kahawa Tungu understands DJ Shiti has custody of their daughter after the mother asked for a break to fix her life.

