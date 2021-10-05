Reggae DJ Ras Luigi Speaks on His Works of Charity, Supporting Vulnerable Children

Reggae deejay Millan Nanjero or best known by his stage moniker, Ras Luigi, is passionate about helping the less fortunate.

DJ Ras occasionally feeds children living in Deep Sea slums.

Speaking to The Audit, the disc jockey who has worked with Capital FM for 17 years now, has been feeding the kids since 2010.

The program helps at least 50 kids, he told Robert Alai.

Unfortunately, three days ago, the government demolished makeshift structures in the slum located in Parklands to make way for 6th Parklands Avenue Road.

The demolitions, locals said, affected at least 25,000 people all of whom do not have anywhere else to go.

Nairobi regional commissioner James Kianda said affected residents had received a meager Sh5,000 as compensation.

Apart from feeding the children, the award-winning artist also supports children at the Hamomi Children’s Centre located in Kangemi.

According to Ras, the school which was founded in 1999 and supports 100 primary school-going children and 50 others in secondary school, is on the brink of closure.

“When the pandemic hit Kenya, the main sponsor pulled out,” said Ras.

The community-based organization mainly focuses on orphaned and vulnerable children within Nairobi.

“The school allows these children to develop into adults with the skills necessary to improve their own social and economic condition,” he said.

“The primary school support about one hundred pupil’s and fifty more secondary students from our primary school receives scholarships from the centre. The support we offer is totally dependent on funds from both local and foreign donors.”

The school is currently seeking help from well-wishers to help raise funds so as to keep its doors open.

