DJ MO Apologizes To Size 8 For Cheating As Couple Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary

Samuel Muraya aka DJ MO has apologized to his wife, Linet Munyali best known by her stage moniker, Size 8.

In a lengthy post shared via Instagram, the disk jockey said he and his spouse have had their ups and downs but he will not give up on their marriage.

“We’ve had our ups and downs. While reprehensible, the human me is beyond the battle, and I don’t think there can ever be a better moment to say I’m sorry and I love you ❤️ . God chose me for you, I know I drive you crazy at times, but you know nothing good comes without its share of problems…” he wrote on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Celebrating his wife, the CrossOver 101 DJ said she was his one and only.

“I am blessed to call you MY QUEEN no matter how big the distraction seems. Together forever babe, LET the world know you my one and only …YOU COMPLETE ME ❤️… HAPPY 7th Anniversary. 7years here we are,” he added.

Last week, the celebrity DJ was exposed for having extra-marital affairs with a manicurist working in Bahrain identified as Margaret Wanyama.

Wanyama through blogger Edgar Obare said she had been dating the DJ for a while and at some point was pregnant for him. She allegedly terminated the pregnancy.

