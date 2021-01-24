DJ Khaled To Host Ugandan Staged MTV Music Awards From Florida Home

Award-winning US music producer Khaled Mohamed Khaled, better known by his stage name DJ Khaled, will not be visiting Uganda next month as had been anticipated.

The 45-year-old had been picked to host the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA), an event that will be going down on Saturday, February 20, 2021, amid the Covid-19 menace.

It’s official! @djkhaled will HOST the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards on 20 Feb from the Pearl of Africa, Uganda!! Don’t miss performances by some of the biggest stars from Africa & around the globe. #MTVMAMA #VisitUganda pic.twitter.com/qFRLWLKM5L — MTV Base East (@MTVBaseEast) January 22, 2021

Contrary to viral claims on social media that Khaled will be flying to the East African County, Kahawa Tungu has established that the media personality will host the virtual awards ceremony from his glamourous home in Miami, Florida, alongside African co-emcees for the star-studded Kampala event.

Some netizens had called on Khaled to use the visit to voice world concerns over the continued detention of musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, who is currently under “house arrest” following the disputed January 14 General Election.

Dear @djkhaled: I hope you'll take this opportunity in #Uganda to open your eyes and raise your important voice in support of @HEBobiwine – who remains under house arrest following a sham election – as well as the dozens of @NUP_Ug colleagues who are jailed, missing, disappeared. https://t.co/GWwAnqjEQl — Jeffrey Smith (@Smith_JeffreyT) January 23, 2021

Read: Actress Mama Kayai Inducted Into Riverwood Awards Hall of Fame

The awards ceremony will be airing globally for the first time on MTV in 180 countries.

“MTV has always been a great partner so I jumped at the opportunity to host this year’s MAMAs,” DJ Khaled posted on social media recently.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the incredible music that comes out of Africa, which has inspired me throughout my career.”

Interestingly, Khaled has also been nominated for an award under the Best International Act category alongside The Weeknd (Canada), Da Baby (US), Drake (Canada), Meg Thee Stallion (US) and Beyoncé (US).

For artist of the year, the nominees are Burna Boy, Calema, Diamond Platnumz, Master KG, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Read Also: Ali Kiba Walks Out Of Interview After Reporter Mentioned Wife Amina

Kenyan hip hop star Khaligraph Jones will be featured in the awards. He has been nominated in the Best hip hop act category alongside other big names in the continent like Nasty C and Kwesi Arthur.

Kenya’s Gengetone group, Ethic Entertainment, has been nominated alongside Sauti Sol in the Best Group category.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu