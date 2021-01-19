Dj Joe Mfalme Quits Capital FM After 12 Years

Joseph Mwenda alias DJ Joe Mfalme has quit his job at Capital FM after 12 years.

In a statement, the disc jockey thanked the radio station for giving him an opportunity to entertain people through the art of deejaying.

“I have made some of my best memories working with Capital FM Kenya and I will eternally be grateful to them for the growth and opportunity awarded to me.

“It is time for me to expand my horizons.”

Good morning fam, It is time for me to expand my horizons. Thank you @capitalfmkenya for 12 years of love. pic.twitter.com/8XYOmg38s1 — DJ Joe Mfalme (@DjJoeMfalme) January 19, 2021

Kenya’s most sought after mixmaster’s career soared after he won the 2008 Pilsner Mfalme competition.

He hosted shows like recently cancelled Hits Not Homework and the Big Bounce.

Dj Joe Mfalme has performed at various international gigs and worked with top organizations and is known to play almost every genre of music.

“He prides himself on his hard work, time management and professionalism,” Capital describes the disc jockey.

He recently opened a nightclub along Baricho Road known as The Tap.

