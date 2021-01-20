Dj Joe Mfalme Moves To Homeboyz Radio After 12 Years At Capital FM

Joseph Mwenda alias Dj Joe Mfalme formerly of Capital FM has moved to Homeboyz Radio.

He signed his contract earlier today with Homeboyz programmes controller Shaffie Weru aka The Raverend.

The disc jockey was with the Lornho House based station for 12 years.

The journey came to an end on Tuesday when he announced his leave.

“I have made some of my best memories working with Capital FM Kenya and I will eternally be grateful to them for the growth and opportunity awarded to me.

“It is time for me to expand my horizons,” he said in a statement.

Kenya’s most sought after mixmaster’s career soared after he won the 2008 Pilsner Mfalme competition.

He hosted shows like recently canceled Hits Not Homework and the Big Bounce.

Dj Joe Mfalme has performed at various international gigs and worked with top organizations and is known to play almost every genre of music.

“He prides himself on his hard work, time management, and professionalism,” Capital describes the disc jockey.

He recently opened a nightclub along Baricho Road known as The Tap.

