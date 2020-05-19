DJ Evolve’s Father Says Son Still In Hospital With Huge Bill

Felix Orinda popularly known as Dj Evolve is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed to after being shot at B-club in January this year, his father has revealed.

The disc jockey’s father dismissed social media reports that his son had been discharged from the hospital last week.

B-club management, DJ Evolve’s employer, had on Saturday night shared a post on Instagram alluding that DJ Evolve was finally at home prompting the viral reports.

The post, which has since been deleted, was a response to an Instagram post uploaded on DJ Evolve’s Instagram account: “still have a long way to go but I’ll be back.”

“Welcome back home king @dj_evolve (lowkey assassin, we can’t wait to dance to your vibe once this lockdown is over,” B Club posted.

But according to DJ Evolve’s father, his son is still in hospital and his medical “bill is too high”.

This is contrary to reports that Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, who is accused of shooting the lad, had settled the bill.

“He is still in hospital and as we speak, I’m in the ward with him. The bill is still too high. Babu paid only Ksh5 million of the Ksh16 million bill, the father told the Star.

The parent, however, agreed with Babu that his son had been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the general ward.

“He has been moved to the general ward, but he can’t sit,” he added.

“His upper body is okay, his hands can move, he can talk, but he has a pipe in the oesophagus to pass out mucus. So he can’t talk when it’s inside. His legs are still unresponsive.”

Last month, in an interview with local entertainer Jalang’o, Babu said he had settled DJ Evolve’s Ksh15 million bill.

“DJ Evolve has been discharged from the hospital, he is just waiting to be taken home. The reason why he has not been taken home is because of the coronavirus situation,” said Babu.

The lawmaker, who was charged with attempted murder after the shooting incident, noted that the DJ is his personal friend and that he had forgiven himself over the case that saw him spend 10 days in police cells.

DJ Evolve underwent a third surgery in March after being shot in the neck and his friend DJ Shock revealed then that he was recovering from paralysis.

