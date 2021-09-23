DJ Evolve’s Family in Mourning Following Mother’s Death

The family of Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve is in mourning following the passing of his mother, Mary Hongo.

Ms Hongo is said to have passed on on Wednesday evening while receiving treatment at a health facility.

The deceased apparently developed breathing complications when she collapsed at their Lucky Summer home.

Read: DJ Evolve Doing Well, Father Dismisses Death Reports [Video]

DJ Evolve who has been bedridden after a shooting incident in January last year, is said to have fainted after receiving the news of his mother’s death.

His father, John Orinda who confirmed the news, told Word Is that the family is in shock.

“I was at work when I was informed she had been rushed to the hospital. It was abrupt but we leave everything to God,” he said.

Read Also: Court Dismisses Application By Dj Evolve To Withdraw Case Against MP Babu Owino

“She was not sick but nowadays, people walk with sick bodies unknowingly.”

Ms Hongo’s remains are set to be moved to Chiromo mortuary.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...