Dj Evolve Seeks To Drop Attempted Murder Case Against MP Babu Owino

Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve wants to withdraw an attempted murder case against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Through his lawyer, Kenneth Mumbo, the disk jockey says after deliberations with his family, they have chosen to concentrate on his health rather than the case.

Further, the family says the case has affected his healing process.

The prosecution on the other hand wants to ascertain the reasons behind the withdrawal of the case that is of public interest.

They also want to assess DJ Evolve’s mental health status before reaching any decision.

The office of the DPP sought at least a month before dropping the case that has attracted a lot of attention in the last eight months.

Senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi granted the DPP time sought and instructed them to appear in court on November 9 for mention.

In his ruling, magistrate Ochoi said he has seen the letter from Evolve to the DPP seeking to withdraw the case.

The court also acknowledged hearing from the bedridden disk jockey though his voice was not clear due to the tube in his throat.

The letter had a thumb print from Evolve.

He was allegedly shot in the neck by the lawmaker rendering him disabled from the neck down.

Babu was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of the DJ at B-Club, Kilimani.

He was later released on a Sh10 million bail that was to paid in four equal installments.

The money would be used to settle costs incurred at Nairobi Hospital where Evolve spent at least six months.

