Dj Evolve’s Inability To Record A Statement Has Slowed Down Case – DPP Explains

They say “justice delayed is justice denied”.

This might be the case in Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve’s shooting incident.

The diskjockey was allegedly shot in the neck by Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino on January 17 at B-Club.

Babu was arrested, detained but was freed on a Sh10 million bail to be paid in instalments for three months.

Apparently the bail money was supposed to settle Dj Evolve’s hospital bill that according to his mother is at Sh17 million.

Speaking to NTV’s Dan Mwangi, the mother said the legislator has so far settled Sh7 million.

She did however note that she has never set eyes on her son’s alleged attacker.

On Tuesday, director of public prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has explained why the case has taken 6 months with little to no justice being served.

This was following public uproar after NTV aired an exclusive piece with a bedridden Dj Evolve and his mother.

According to the DPP, the process stalled because recording the victim’s statement has proved difficult.

The diskjockey cannot speak but can whisper.

“Prosecution of Embakasi MP Paul Ongili Babu Owino over attempted murder of DJ Evolve has been slowed down by the inability of the victim to record a statement following the shooting which affected his speech.

“After the incident, the investigating officer diligently followed up on the case, to record DJ Evolve’s statement but found him in pain and overwhelmed. Due to the extraneous process that is taking a statement, it was unwise to take his statement at that point,” the DPP explained.

After the incident, the investigating officer diligently followed up on the case, to record DJ Evolve's statement but found him in pain and overwhelmed. Due to the extraneous process that is taking a statement, it was unwise to take his statement at that point. #Murder_ODPP — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) June 30, 2020

Moving forward, the DPP has assured Kenyans that the victim’s statement will be recorded as soon as possible.

“The investigating officer was advised to wait for DJ Evolve’s condition to improve. We are happy at the progress that DJ Evolve has made and will use this opportunity to record a statement as soon as possible.”

Evolve told NTV that he has left the matter to God and is waiting for the wheels of justice to turn.

“I am just here. There’s nothing I can do for myself. I was really traumatised in the beginning, but I have learnt to live with it,” he said. “I left that (forgiveness) to God and I’m waiting for the justice system to see what I will go through.”

Babu is facing attempted murder charges.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu