DJ Evolve Doing Well, Father Dismisses Death Reports [Video]

The family of Felix Orinda has rubbished reports doing rounds on social media that the entertainer popularly known as DJ Evolve is dead.

DJ Evolve’s father John Orinda told Kahawa Tungu that DJ Evolve is doing well contrary to the social media reports.

“I was also shocked when I heard the reports, my son is fine. We pray that he recovers fully. Nowadays, he is able to sit for one hour unlike before,” the father said.

Evolve’s brother Andrew Orinda also confirmed that his brother is fine and was having lunch with the rest of the family members at their home in Fedha Estate.

“God forbid, those are very dangerous rumours and I can assure you that he is okay and even having lunch,” he said.

DJ Evolves father refutes rumours that he is dead. He gives an update about Evolve's health condition pic.twitter.com/UOSyEfVhEi — Francis Muli (@Francismuli_) June 8, 2021

A section of Kenyans on Twitter had claimed on Tuesday afternoon that DJ Evolve had succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained in January last year at Kilimani’s B-club after a shooting incident involving Embakasi Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

DJ Evolve was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital in June last year after being bedridden for nearly six months.

Read: DJ Evolve Finally Discharged From Hospital Months After Shooting [Video]

However, the disc jockey, who worked at the popular club still can’t walk. He was wheeled home in an adjustable bed provided by the hospital.

He is able to talk but in a low voice due to the multiple surgeries he underwent after being shot in the neck at B-club.

In an interview with NTV in July 2020, DJ Evolve said he is still bedridden and can not do anything by himself.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu