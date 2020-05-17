DJ Evolve Finally Out Of Hospital, Reunites With Family – B-Club Management

Felix Orinda popularly known as Dj Evolve has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital, where he was admitted after being shot at B-club in January this year.

The management of the night club, where the lad worked as a disc jockey, confirmed the news on their Instagram page on Saturday night.

In an Instagram post, the management said it can’t wait to see DJ Evolve on the decks once the ban on social gatherings is lifted.

“Welcome back home KING @dj_evolve (lowkey assassin, we can’t wait to dance to your vibe once this lockdown is over, ” the post reads.

This comes weeks after Embakasi Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, who is accused of shooting DJ Evolve, indicated that the DJ had been discharged from the Nairobi hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was waiting to be taken home in the general ward.

In an interview with local entertainer and radio presenter Jalang’o late last month, Babu said the reason why the DJ was yet to reunite with his family was because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“DJ Evolve has been discharged from the hospital, he is just waiting to be taken home. The reason why he has not been taken home is because of the coronavirus situation,” said Babu.

DJ Evolve underwent a third surgery in March after being shot in the neck and his friend DJ Shock revealed then that he was recovering from paralysis.

“Yes, the nurses clean the wound every five days, as he now has movement in his arms. Eventually, his legs will respond as well. I believe, too, he will make a full recovery, ” said DJ Shock.

Babu, who is charged with attempted murder, revealed during the interview with Jalang’o, that he had paid the patient’s medical bills.

He noted that the DJ is his personal friend and that he had forgiven himself over the shooting incident that saw him spend 10 days in police cells.

“The thing that happened is between me and God and I chose to forgive myself. I have been paying the bills and I settled them, Ksh15 million. DJ Evolve is waiting to go home as he has was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit to the wards and is waiting to go home. He cannot go home yet due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“DJ Evolve is a personal friend and no one can come in between us. Everybody has their own challenges and no woman nor man should judge me. I will not take it lightly.”

