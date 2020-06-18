DJ Evolve Finally Discharged From Hospital Months After Shooting [Video]

Felix Orinda popularly known as Dj Evolve has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted in January this year with gunshot wounds.

Multiple sources intimated that DJ Evolve was discharged from hospital early on Thursday morning after being bedridden for five months.

However, the disc jockey, who worked at popular Kilimani’s B-club still can’t walk. He was wheeled home in an adjustable bed provided by the hospital.

He is able to talk but in a low voice due to the multiple surgeries he underwent after being shot in the neck at B-club.

A video shared by entertainment blog Mpasho shows a number of his friends helping him get into a standby vehicle.

DJ Evolve has been discharged from the hospital. He still can't walk. The hospital has provided him with an adjustable bed. He now can talk but only in a low voice due to the many operations he underwent.

This comes a month after reports emerged on social media that he had been discharged from hospital.

The reports were rubbished by his father who said that his son was still at the Nairobi Hospital with a huge medical bill.

This is despite claims by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, who is accused of shooting the DJ, that he had cleared his multimillion medical bill.

Babu, who is charged with attempted murder of DJ Evolve, made the remarks during an interview with local comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o.

The father, however, confirmed Babu Owino’s claims that his son had been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the general ward.

“He has been moved to the general ward, but he can’t sit,” the father said then.

“His upper body is okay, his hands can move, he can talk, but he has a pipe in the oesophagus to pass out mucus. So he can’t talk when it’s inside. His legs are still unresponsive.”

DJ Evolve underwent a third surgery in March with his friend DJ Shock revealing then that he was recovering from paralysis.

