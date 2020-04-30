DJ Evolve Discharged From ICU, Can’t Go Home Due To COVID-19 – Babu Owino

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has revealed that Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve has been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but is yet to go home.

Speaking in an interview with popular radio presenter Jalang’o, the Embakasi East legislator stated that he had offset the hospital bill amounting to Sh15 million following the shooting incident.

Further, he disclosed that the Dj is yet to go home due to Coronavirus pandemic adding that he had forgiven himself and urged people to stop judging him.

“The thing that happened is between me and God and I chose to forgive myself. I have been paying the bills and I settled them, Ksh15 million. DJ Evolve is waiting to go home as he has was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit to the wards and is waiting to go home. He cannot go home yet due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

According to the vocal legislator, the DJ is his personal friend and not even the shooting incident could come between them.

“DJ Evolve is a personal friend and no one can come in between us. Everybody has their own challenges and no woman nor man should judge me. I will not take it lightly,” he added.

Earlier in January, the internet was thrown into a frenzy following CCTV footage that emerged capturing the shooting incident at B Club in Kilimani.

The MP, wearing an orange T-shirt was captured, drawing his pistol with his right hand before shooting the man who was standing next to him. The incident happened at around 7.16 AM.

On his left hand, the vocal lawmaker was captured holding outlawed Shisha that he was apparently smoking.

Other revelers who were shocked after Babu took the shot shouted in disbelief. Seconds later, two men one believed to be Babu, were captured dragging the man out of the club before he was rushed to the Nairobi Hospital where he is admitted at the Intensive care Unit (ICU).

Owino was arrested and released on a controversial bail term, prompting the DPP to challenge the ruling.

