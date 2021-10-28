DJ Creme Finally Addresses Break Up from Fiancé after 14 Years Together

“Our main agenda is that our kids are secure and are okay. I can’t define our relationship, but at the end of the day, we are parents and adults who can handle our stuff,” he said.

Earlier in July, the DJ took to social media expressing his frustrations with a cryptic message that “marriage is a scam.”

This was following speculations that the lovebirds were not on good terms. Shortly after, he ultimately revealed that the mother of his two kids had left their home and taken their two children with her.

In yet another post, he hinted that he was being denied access to his kids after they were separated. He, however, now says that they are working on resolving things and he has since been given access to his children.

“I was not talking to the kids since things were a bit too hot and we had agreed we give each other space. I now have access to my kids but there was a period it was bad, let me be honest. I am glad things have turned around,” he added.

Creme and Denise have been together for 14 years and share two beautiful kids. He earlier in the year threw social media into a frenzy after finally putting a ring on Denise’s finger.

Until their recent break-up, the two lovebirds have stuck with each other through thick and thin. They even worked things out after a leaked sex-tape scandal involving DJ Creme and another lady.

In 2018, the couple lost their unborn daughter.

Taking to his social media, Creme announced the devastating news while sending support to his fiance and commended her for being strong.

“I didn’t get to see our daughter, whom Denise says looked so beautiful and peaceful. She managed to trace her handprints on a piece of paper, the only thing we’d keep with us in memory of a beautiful soul whom we never got to know but who made us smile every time she kicked” he posted.