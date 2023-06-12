DJ Brownskin Charged with Aiding His Wife Take Her Own Life

Michael Macharia alias Deejay Brownskin has been charged with three counts of aiding suicide.

The disc jockey is said to have helped his late wife Sharon Njeri take her life by counseling her to ingest a poisonous substance.

The entertainer was arrested on the night of June 1 after allegedly ignoring summonses from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on three occasions.

“Efforts to summon the suspect to shed more light into the incident proved futile, as he remained elusive prompting detectives to launch a manhunt leading to his arrest on Madaraka Day, moments past midnight,” said the DCI.

Detectives also revealed that DJ Brownskin shared the video of Njeri ingesting the poisonous substance with a lover living abroad.

The alleged girlfriend then shared the video with an unidentified blogger who published the video in April.

Njeri is said to have died between July 29 and 30, last year.

