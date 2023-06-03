DJ Brownskin Arrested in Connection with Wife’s Death

Popular entertainer and disc jockey DJ Brownskin has been arrested.

Michael Macharia Njiiri was apprehended on Thursday at a popular Nairobi nightclub in connection with the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri.

Njeri is said to have consumed a poisonous substance as DJ Brownskin watched and recorded the incident.

She is said to have succumbed between the nights of July 29 and 30, 2022.

He was arrested after the police obtained an order from the Makadara magistrate’s court allowing them to detain him for seven days.

Brownskin is being investigated for aiding suicide contrary to Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code.

He is currently being held at the Kasarani Police Station.

Police constable Wicks Lumumba of Kasarani in an affidavit filed before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga said Brownskin had been summoned by the DCI but failed to honour the summons.

The court also heard that the suspect was a flight risk hence a request to hold him for two weeks.

His lawyer, Elisha Ndemo, however, denied claims that his client had been summoned, noting that the police were aware of his place of residence and work.

Mr Ndemo also submitted to the court that the incident took place in July of last year and there was no explanation as to why the police had not recorded statements of the deceased’s parents.

The case will be heard on June 9.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...