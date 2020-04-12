Ditch Arsenal For More Ambitious Club, Gabonese Official Urges Aubameyang

Gabobese football boss Pierre Alain Mounguengui has urged Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ditch the club for a more ambitious one.

The 30-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of 2020/21 and Arsenal are racing against time to tie him down with a longer deal.

He has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season and is believed to be attracting interest from bigger clubs.

“I don’t want to say that Arsenal aren’t ambitious, but Arsenal don’t have ambitions as high as some other clubs as far as Europe is concerned,” Mounguengui told ESPN.

“So if Pierre could secure a contract with a more ambitious club, he would definitely find his place there.

“On an individual level, we all consider him to be among the best players in the world, but the advice I give to him is to continue to work and to attract the attention of the biggest clubs and the most ambitious clubs.”

“Aubameyang is a world-class player,” he added. “But for him, or anyone else in Europe who hasn’t won a major honour, football is a collective sport.

“Right now, he’s at Arsenal, and he’s won nothing here, so it’s a collective failing.”

