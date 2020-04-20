in NEWS

Distress As Kenya Power’s Prepaid System Hit By Major Outage

KPLC
Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC)/courtesy

Electricity distributor, Kenya Power, is under pressure following a system outage that has left many Kenyans unable to buy prepaid tokens.

Kenyans, who made payments through mobile money mostly M-Pesa, didn’t receive tokens as they remained unprocessed for hours.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Kenya Power said a system hitch was causing delays but assured its customers that its engineers are working to resolve the problem.

“Good morning, we are working to resolve a hitch which is causing delays in vending of prepaid tokens. Apologies for the inconvenience caused, ” Kenya power replied to one of its customers who had raised a complaint on the micro-blogging site.

For the better part of Monday morning, the company was trending on Twitter, as Kenyans sought answers.

Read: #SwitchOffKPLC: Kenyans Irate After Experts Unearth Kenya Power’s Flawed Billing System

With a majority of Kenyans working from home in the wake of COVID-19, many took to the platform to air their frustrations as the delays meant no work and cancelled meetings for some.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

Written by Wycliffe

