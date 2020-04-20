Distress As Kenya Power’s Prepaid System Hit By Major Outage

Electricity distributor, Kenya Power, is under pressure following a system outage that has left many Kenyans unable to buy prepaid tokens.

Kenyans, who made payments through mobile money mostly M-Pesa, didn’t receive tokens as they remained unprocessed for hours.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Kenya Power said a system hitch was causing delays but assured its customers that its engineers are working to resolve the problem.

“Good morning, we are working to resolve a hitch which is causing delays in vending of prepaid tokens. Apologies for the inconvenience caused, ” Kenya power replied to one of its customers who had raised a complaint on the micro-blogging site.

Good morning, we are working to resolve a hitch which is causing delays in vending of prepaid tokens. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.^MM — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) April 20, 2020

For the better part of Monday morning, the company was trending on Twitter, as Kenyans sought answers.

With a majority of Kenyans working from home in the wake of COVID-19, many took to the platform to air their frustrations as the delays meant no work and cancelled meetings for some.

Here are some of the reactions:

Tragedy is when you have an important meeting and kplc decide to do their thing pic.twitter.com/01cDLZNA0a — Lesley bonyo (@Bonyo_L) April 20, 2020

Guys. Who doesn't have power? This relationship with KPLC is becoming something else pic.twitter.com/b5xvUFJma1 — Anita (FromCurvesWithLove) (@AnitaMogere) April 20, 2020

I am an health-care professional. KPLC have been ignoring my calls. My meter is blocked, I can't receive power.

How are you essential services during this crisis!!!! I even have a reference number from you people. 5406157@KenyaPower_Care @RobertAlai @MOH_Kenya @StateHouseKenya — Brian Ogoti (@diyobraz2) April 20, 2020

Transaction failed, M-PESA cannot complete payment of Ksh500.00 to KPLC PREPAID. Organization receiving the payment is unavailable, try again later#kplccustomercare- what's not happening? — fankeyosman (@fankey67) April 20, 2020

@KPLC i have bought tokens an hour ago and till now i have not received the msge.please help.meter number is 37155777701 — David Awori (@DavidAwori1) April 20, 2020

why are you taking too long to send my units..meter no. 1410709564 #KPLC — frank kioko (@frank_kioko) April 20, 2020

Morning a bought token at 6:30am but i have not yet received it mpesa message… ODK6LMVPRU Confirmed. Ksh50.00 sent to KPLC PREPAID for account 37164677264 on 20/4/20 at 6:33 AM New M-PESA balance is Ksh0.00. Transaction cost, Ksh0.00. — Elijah Omondi (@ElijahO99291962) April 20, 2020

I haven't received this tokens yet @KenyaPower_Care ODK4LMRA1I Confirmed. Ksh250.00 sent to KPLC PREPAID for account 37193222165 on 20/4/20 at 5:58 AM New M-PESA balance is Ksh. Transaction cost, Ksh23.00. — Sam🇰🇪 (@Samafrrica) April 20, 2020

