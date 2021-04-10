Disruption Sparked By UK-Kenya Travel Ban To Last For “Short Time” – PS Kamau

Disruptions caused by the recent travel bans imposed by Kenya and UK will take a short time, Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau has said.

Speaking to the Nation, the PS said the consequences of the travel bans will bite for a short period of time.

PS Macharia assured that the review should take at least two months especially after CS Raychelle Omamo and her UK counterpart Dominic Raab agreed to form a Joint Emergency Committee to address the travel restrictions.

“We expect to review it [flight ban] as soon as possible. It should be resolved by May or June at the very latest,” he told the daily.

London argued that the decision to add Kenya to the “red list” was founded on scientific evidence.

Read: UK Passengers Entering Kenya To Quarantine for 14 Days At Own Cost

Apparently, at least 30 per cent of 550 weekly arrivals from Nairobi had tested positive for Covid-19 a day after arriving in the UK.

In retaliation, Nairobi banned travelers coming in from London effective midnight last night.

Flights leaving Nairobi for London had done so before the ban took effect.

Kenya Airways (KQ) increased its flight frequency to the European country and charged five times the air fare.

Read Also: Kenya, UK Agree to Form Joint Committee to Address Travel Restrictions Row

By Wednesday, KQ was charging up to Sh290,000 (about $2,679) for a one-way ticket to London from the normal average of Sh59,000 ($545).

The demand was also occasioned by the lack of alternative transit routes as Ethiopia has also been added to the “red list” for a while now.

Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates routes which are an alternative for passengers have unfortunately been on the travel ban list for quite some time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu