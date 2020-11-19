Disquiet At Kisumu County Security Office As “Bully” Retiree Clings On

A sense of unease is slowly creeping in among employees at Kisumu County government’s Directorate and Enforcement Department after the contract of a former intelligence officer, who was seconded to the county, elapsed.

Reports indicate that the contract of John Kabong expired last year but he is often seen at the Prosperity Building which houses county government offices raising concerns among employees.

He was seconded to the county government last year but has since retired from service.

Weekly Citizen reports that Geoffrey Kigochi, the county secretary, recently wrote to the County Public Service Board (CPSB) demanding to know what Kabong is still doing at the Prosperity Building.

Of concern to many is on which budget Kabong is operating on considering that his term in office had elapsed and nobody has communicated plans of extending his contract.

The officer’s contract, according to the publication, elapsed upon his retirement from government.

A number of CPSB members have raised concerns over Kabong’s continued stay without a formal contract with some questioning the motive of some senior officials wanting him around given his background.

Kabong joined government as a police officer and rose ranks to a criminal investigations officer and later promoted to a special branch operative in the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime that was characterised by oppressive tendencies.

Staffers at the inspectorate have often expressed reservations working with Kabong with many describing him as a bully.

Reports indicate that the position Kabong held is supposed to be advertised soon and there are plans to pay him by December for the days worked.

