Disquiet As Equity Bank Customer Loses Sh900,000 After Registering Equitel Line

Equity Bank. [Courtesy]

Kenyans have come out to complain about losing their hard-earned money at the hands of Equity Bank.

A myriad of complaints has found their way onto the social media space giving rise to the hashtag Boycott Equity Bank.

This was after a Twitter user only identified as Cerebral Assassin complained about his mother, Asnael Moturi, losing Sh900,000 a day after registering an Equitel SIM card.

Moturi, a widow, is said to have lost her ATM card on Sunday, September 27 and upon reaching the bank, the card was blocked. She reported the matter at Ogembo Police Station the following day.

On Monday, the bank advised her to register a line and to switch her phone off her phone for 24 hours for activation to take place.

Equity bank told the woman that one of their agents would reach her after the period lapsed. True to their word, she received a call on Tuesday from a Kisii Branch employee who helped with the process.

After two hours, Ms Moturi, a mother of three, realized that the money had disappeared from her account.

She lodged a complaint with the bank on Wednesday where she recorded a statement. The matter has also been reported to the police under OB No 15/30/09/2020.

According to the complainant’s son, the bank is non-commital about taking up the matter. In a response on social media, the bank said it was a “social engineering issue.”

