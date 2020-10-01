Disquiet As Equity Bank Customer Loses Sh900,000 After Registering Equitel Line

Kenyans have come out to complain about losing their hard-earned money at the hands of Equity Bank.

A myriad of complaints has found their way onto the social media space giving rise to the hashtag Boycott Equity Bank.

This was after a Twitter user only identified as Cerebral Assassin complained about his mother, Asnael Moturi, losing Sh900,000 a day after registering an Equitel SIM card.

How did a number she registered yesterday end up in the hands of fraudsters on the same exact day? Does the bank have customer data protection? They took away all the money. On top of that my mum is sick, how is she supposed to manage this? — Cerebral Assassin (@xysist) September 29, 2020

Moturi, a widow, is said to have lost her ATM card on Sunday, September 27 and upon reaching the bank, the card was blocked. She reported the matter at Ogembo Police Station the following day.

On Monday, the bank advised her to register a line and to switch her phone off her phone for 24 hours for activation to take place.

Some of you have reached out to offer assistance in terms of information and channels I can use. Others have supported me via Mpesa to follow up on this issue. Thank you all, I appreciate you. This means so much to me. — Cerebral Assassin (@xysist) September 30, 2020

Equity bank told the woman that one of their agents would reach her after the period lapsed. True to their word, she received a call on Tuesday from a Kisii Branch employee who helped with the process.

After two hours, Ms Moturi, a mother of three, realized that the money had disappeared from her account.

She lodged a complaint with the bank on Wednesday where she recorded a statement. The matter has also been reported to the police under OB No 15/30/09/2020.

According to the complainant’s son, the bank is non-commital about taking up the matter. In a response on social media, the bank said it was a “social engineering issue.”

Here are other complaints from KOT:

My mum once lost 2.3m, from equity in the year 2018, and equity never repaid,, ever since her life has never been the same. That was the begining of her sickness till now, since she was a tailor and those savings something equal to gold#BoycottEquityBank https://t.co/if1vRAfRMR — Mighty Babu👴 (@clive_romeo) September 30, 2020

I have a record of how Equity stole from me. Ksh 175,000 THREAD #BoycottEquityBank — abruzzi (@AbruzziB) September 30, 2020

Wacheni ni wapee story about Equity bank and how I almost lost dad. In 2018 my dad entered Equity thika plaza branch and withdrew 300k but the teller kept going at back and was on the phone through out the transcation. #boycottEquityBank — Bazu (@chegewagithinji) September 30, 2020

