Disgruntled Players Forced Liz Mills Out Of Morans

Kenya Basketball Federation, Kbf recently announced a shock change of guard at the helm of Morans with Cliff Owuor replacing Liz Mills.

Mills is credited for guiding the Morans to a return to the Fiba Afrobasket for the first time in 28 years last year.

The replacement was thus unexpected especially at a time the team is beginning preparations for World Cup Qualifiers.

“KBF brought in Liz Mills to only assist the team and not tied down to a contract.

“She requested us to let her assist Morans as we sorted out our issues after Owuor found a job in Rwanda. Today, Owuor is back, now she has to leave,” Ambrose Kisoi, the Kbf Secretary General, told The Standard.

Read: Afrobasket: Morans Coach Liz Mills Recieves Special Recognition

Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk has however established that there is more to Mills’ exit than Kbf is willing to divulge.

According to a close source, players voted to remove her as the head coach over various issues.

“There have been serious issues with the two sides since arrival of coach in February last year.

“Her style of coaching, ethics and relationship with the players wasn’t good,” said the source that sought anonymity.

“She wasn’t approachable – gave attention to the wrong stuff and never took time to understand her squad.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...