Direct Jambojet Flights from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret to Start in October at Ksh 9,000

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has now started accepting ticket bookings for Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, Eldoret and Kisumu to Mombasa routes following approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to operate the routes.

The inaugural daily return flights from Mombasa to Kisumu and Eldoret airline will start on 2nd October 2020 with an introductory fare of Kes. 8, 900 one way for each route.

“Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business. We continuously listen to our customers’ needs and are happy that we can now connect the Western region to the Coastal region with the introduction of these direct flights,” said Titus Oboogi, Head of Sales & Marketing, Jambojet.

Customers can now book their tickets through all existing distribution channels including the website (www.jambojet.com), Progressive Web App, sales offices, call centre and travel agents.

Initially, the flights will only be on Friday and Sunday before other days are also allowed. The Mombasa-Eldoret and Kisumu flight will be departing from Mombasa at 13.15 to arrive in Eldoret at 15.05 and in Kisumu at 15.55. The flight will depart Eldoret at 15.25, and from Kisumu at 16.15 to arrive in Mombasa at 18.05.

After putting in place a raft of anti-COVID 19 safety and health measures, Jambojet restarted operations on 15th July, 2020 and currently flies to six local destinations namely Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu