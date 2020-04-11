Direct Food Donations Banned After Two Died In Kibra Melee

The government has banned uncoordinated direct donations of food and non-food items to communities.

In a statement, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the charitable acts though noble have forced people to flout social distancing rules and creating disorder.

In this regard, well-wishers have been asked to make their contributions through the Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The fund is headed by Jane Karuku and Kennedy Kihara, the chairperson and secretary of the fund, respectively.

This comes a day after two women died in Kibra after waiting in line for food donations made by ODM leader Raila Odinga among other wellwishers.

The opposition leader had given goods worth Sh15 million so as to cushion vulnerable families in the area.

The victims are said to have sustained internal injuries following a stampede. Reports indicate that they died as a result of suffocation.

On Monday, Uasin Gishu county government banned direct food donations in a bid to stop public gatherings as ordered by the national government.

Kenyans have been urged to observe social distancing rules, practicing respiratory hygiene as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

On Saturday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi confirmed an additional 2 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 191.

