Pressure on Kalonzo as Son Kevin Muasya Joins Kitui Gubernatorial Race

The heat is turned on Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka after his son, Kevin Muasya joined the Kitui Gubernatorial race.

Muasya has been fronted by former Ambassador to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo as his running mate in Kitui County’s top seat on Wiper Ticket.

This puts the Wiper party boss in dilemma regarding the criteria he will use to issue the party ticket without falling out with others.

Notably, Former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe is also eying the Gubernatorial seat on a Wiper Party ticket.

Read: Governor Mutua Scoffs At Kalonzo As OKA Seeks To Stop Registration of Azimio Coalition Party

Also in the race are former Kitui Senator David Musila and former Nairobi deputy governor Jonathan Mueke.

Important to note, Kalonzo Musyoka is part of the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance which has brought together leaders from different parts of the country.

The current Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, who is also part of the Azimio La Umoja coalition will also be defending her seat for the second term.

Thus, the pressure not only mounts on Kalonzo but could also create chaos in the Azimio wing should the problem fail to be resolved.

Read Also: Kalonzo: It Is Time For Raila To Become The President of Kenya

Earlier, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua criticized Kalonzo Musyoka for allegedly wrecking the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition from within.

Mutua, in a statement on Tuesday morning, expressed his reservations over an attempt by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that is led by Musyoka to stop the registration of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition party.

OKA yesterday wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu objecting to the listing of the coalition agreement on grounds that the document had been altered without their consent.

In what could stir a fresh storm in Azimio, the Musyoka-led caucus wants the coalition to iron out issues surrounding the selection of the coalition’s presidential running mate before the agreement is fully registered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...