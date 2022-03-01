Digital Taxi Drivers Take to the Streets After CS Macharia Fails to Gazette Regulations

Digital taxi drivers have taken to the streets to protest the Transport Cabinet Secretary’s failure to gazette the Digital Hailing Service regulations (TNC Rules 2022) which were passed by the Senate labor committee chaired by Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The drivers operate under the Digital Taxi Forum (DTF) which comprises stakeholders from ride-hailing apps across the country.

The protest comes after a 7-day notice issued on February 19 to CS for Transport James Macharia to publish the Digital Taxi Regulations elapsed. The DTF had promised to down their tools and switch off their apps countrywide if the regulations were not gazetted.

Read: Digital Taxi App Little Cab Expands Services To Ethiopia

“The CS snubbed us and refused to address our concerns. For this reason, we shall continue protesting every Monday until the CS gives us the audience,” Fredrick Oduor Omondi, a DTF member, said.

Among the regulations proposed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) include barring digital hailing service operators from charging a commission of more over 15%.

If implemented, international digital taxi companies could be compelled to establish their subsidiaries in Kenya and pay a Sh500,000 application fee and a Sh300,000 annual renewal cost.

CS Macharia has not commented on the failure to gazette the regulations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...