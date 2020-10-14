Diesel Price Increases By Ksh2.18, Petrol Reduces By Ksh0.72 In October Review

Kenyans will pay Ksh2.18 more for a litre of diesel in the next one month, and Ksh0.72 less for a litre of petrol.

In the October 2020 review of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the price of kerosene will remain unchanged.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by Ksh0.72 per litre, while Diesel decreases by Ksh2.18 per litre. The price of Kerosene remains unchanged since no cargo was discharged at the port of Mombasa between 10th September 2020 and 9th October 2020,” said EPRA in a statement.

A litre of diesel in Nairobi will now retail for Ksh92.91, a litre of petrol for Ksh107.27 and a litre of kerosene for Ksh83.73.

The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

The changes in this month’s prices are as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 1.12% from US$ 327.69 per cubic metre in August 2020 to US$ 331.37 per cubic metre in September 2020 and Diesel decreasing by 5.42% from US$ 329.88 per cubic metre to US$ 311.99 per cubic metre.

Early this month, EPRA announced an increase in fuel prices across the country after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) effected a 4.94 per cent excise duty.

As a result, the pump prices for Super Petrol in Nairobi increased by Ksh1.12 while that of Diesel and Kerosene increased by Ksh0.58 per litre respectively.

