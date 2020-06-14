in BUSINESS, NEWS

Diesel, Kerosene Prices Drop As Petrol’s Shoots By Ksh5

fuel prices drop
EPRA increases fuel prices / Photo courtesy

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices in which Petrol price per litre increases by Ksh5.77, while Diesel and Kerosene prices per litre fall by Ksh3.80 and Ksh17.31 respectively.

This means that a litre of Petrol in Nairobi will trade for Ksh89.10, Diesel for Ksh74.57 and Kerosene for Ksh62.46.

“The changes in this month’s prices are as a result of the increase of average landed cost of imported Super Petrol by 31.54% from US$ 188.70 per cubic metre in April 2020 to US$ 248.21 per cubic metre in May 2020 while Diesel decreased by 5.58% from US$ 242.13 per cubic metre to US$ 228.62 per cubic metre and Kerosene decreased by 51.84% from US$ 262.44 per cubic metre to US$ 126.39 per cubic metre,” said EPRA in a statement.

Here’s the full fuel guide for the country:-

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

