Atletico Madrid Forward Diego Costa Facing Jail Term Over Kshs107 Million Tax Fraud

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa is to face trial on 4 June for tax fraud.

According to a court filing, Costa, 31, defrauded the state of more than Kshs 107.5million by not declaring payments of more than Kshs 554million from his 2014 move to Chelsea.

In addition, he did not declare more than Kshs 119million in image rights.

Prosecutors in Madrid want the Spain international to be given a six month prison sentence and a fine of Kshs 60million.

Spanish law allows sentences below two years for non-violent crimes to be exchanged for a fine, so if found guilty Costa would avoid prison if he paid an additional fine of Kshs 4million.

Costa re-joined Atletico from Chelsea in 2017.

